2 groups planning large rallies at Alberta legislature grounds
Edmonton Police Service members at the Alberta Legislature before two groups met to hold rallies on the grounds on Feb. 20. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Two groups with opposing perspectives are expected to hold rallies at the Alberta Legislature on Saturday afternoon.
The Back to the Streets antiracism rally is scheduled to start at Re/Max Field at 2 p.m., before marching to the legislature grounds between 2:30 and 3 p.m.
Meanwhile, Walk for Freedom Alberta is planning a rally at the legislature grounds at 3:30 p.m. Members planned to meet in Calgary at 1:30 p.m. and drive in a convoy to Edmonton.
Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson tweeted about the planned rally on Saturday morning.
Members of the Edmonton Police Service are already stationed at the legislature grounds.