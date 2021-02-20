EDMONTON -- Two groups with opposing perspectives are expected to hold rallies at the Alberta Legislature on Saturday afternoon.

The Back to the Streets antiracism rally is scheduled to start at Re/Max Field at 2 p.m., before marching to the legislature grounds between 2:30 and 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, Walk for Freedom Alberta is planning a rally at the legislature grounds at 3:30 p.m. Members planned to meet in Calgary at 1:30 p.m. and drive in a convoy to Edmonton.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson tweeted about the planned rally on Saturday morning.

#Covid19 is not a joke nor a hoax.



I am aware of an “anti-public health measures” rally taking place at the #Alberta Legislature today and offer this statement in response:#yegcc #Edmonton #COVID19AB #YEG #AbLeg pic.twitter.com/wjMSRAGvnf — Don Iveson (@doniveson) February 20, 2021

Members of the Edmonton Police Service are already stationed at the legislature grounds.