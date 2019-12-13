2 hospitalized after a house fire in north Edmonton
CTV News Edmonton Published Friday, December 13, 2019 8:58AM MST Last Updated Friday, December 13, 2019 9:43AM MST
Crews were called to a house fire on Dec. 13, 2019. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in north Edmonton on Friday morning.
The call came in shortly before 8 a.m. for the area of 177 Avenue and 87 Street.
Two people from inside the home were taken to hospital.
The fire did serious damage to the basement of the house, but was mostly contained to the lower level.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.