EDMONTON -- A man and a woman were taken to hospital on Friday evening after a kitchen fire.

The blaze broke out in a duplex on 131 Avenue between 30 and 31 Street just after 6 p.m.

The pair was hospitalized with minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

The kitchen was seriously damaged, but the fire did not extend to the other side of the duplex.

The fire was declared under control around 6:30 p.m.