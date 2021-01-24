EDMONTON -- A person who was stabbed in west Edmonton Saturday afternoon is in stable condition, police say. 

Edmonton police were called around 4:30 p.m. to 104 Avenue and Mayfield Road, where they found two adult victims. 

The stabbing victim's injuries were life-threatening, police said at the time. 

The other victim had sustained what police called minor injuries. 

Both were taken to hospital. 

Police said the injuries resulted from a fight between two groups of people inside a unit at the Algonquin Motel. 

Sunday morning, police said the stabbing victim's condition had improved to critical but stable. 

The second person had been released. 

Police continue to investigated. 