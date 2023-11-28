2 hospitalized after fire near Whyte Avenue

Two people were taken to hospital after a residential fire in south-central Edmonton Tuesday morning.

The Edmonton Fire Rescue Services department received a call at around 10:30 a.m. regarding a fire at 80 Avenue and 106 Street.

First units arrived on scene at 10:40 a.m. and the fire was under control at 11:09 a.m.

During an interview with CTV News Edmonton, EFRS Capt. Adam Birmacombe said the crew were coming up from Whyte Avenue when they witnessed black

smoke in the air. “It was pretty severe, we were lucky enough to have crews on scene pretty quickly and we managed to get it under control.”

Two people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries when they jumped from a second story window, the Edmonton Police Service said.

EPS were the first to arrive on scene and were able to clear the other tenants from the building.

According to EFRS, the source of the fire is still unknown and the incident is under investigation.