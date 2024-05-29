EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 2 hospitalized after pickup slams into construction roller in northern Alberta

    An ambulance is seen in this undated file photo. An ambulance is seen in this undated file photo.
    Share

    Two people were taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash involving a construction roller on Tuesday.

    Emergency crews were called to Highway 43 in the area of Range Road 13 east of Grande Prairie on Tuesday evening.

    Police say their preliminary investigation shows a pickup rear-ended a construction roller.

    The driver and passenger in the pickup were hospitalized.

    The driver of the construction roller was treated on scene for minor injuries.

    No further information has been released.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News