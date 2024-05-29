2 hospitalized after pickup slams into construction roller in northern Alberta
Two people were taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash involving a construction roller on Tuesday.
Emergency crews were called to Highway 43 in the area of Range Road 13 east of Grande Prairie on Tuesday evening.
Police say their preliminary investigation shows a pickup rear-ended a construction roller.
The driver and passenger in the pickup were hospitalized.
The driver of the construction roller was treated on scene for minor injuries.
No further information has been released.
