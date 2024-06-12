2 hospitalized after Wednesday morning house fire in central Edmonton

Two people were taken to hospital with unknown injuries after a house fire on Wednesday morning.

The call came in from a home at 96 Street and 105A Avenue at 8:55 a.m.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews had the fire under control by 9:13 a.m., but as of 10:30 a.m. it had not been declared out.

Fire investigators have been called to the scene, along with Atco and Epcor.

A Google Street View image of the property from July 2023 shows the house boarded up.

No further information has been made available.