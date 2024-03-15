EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 2 hospitalized in Fort Saskatchewan crash caused by drunk driver: RCMP

    Fort Saskatchewan RCMP close the intersection of Highways 15 and 21 the early morning of March 15, 2024, after a crash involving at least two pickup trucks. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton) Fort Saskatchewan RCMP close the intersection of Highways 15 and 21 the early morning of March 15, 2024, after a crash involving at least two pickup trucks. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton)
    Impaired driving charges have been laid after a crash in Fort Saskatchewan that sent two people to hospital.

    Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 21 just before midnight on Thursday for a crash involving two pickup trucks.

    The driver and passenger in one of the trucks were taken to hospital, one with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

    The driver and only occupant of the other truck was not injured. They were arrested on scene for impaired driving.

    Police say the impaired driver rear-ended the other truck.

    The 38-year-old St. Albert man has since been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg per cent causing bodily harm.

    The driver has been released from custody with an upcoming court date. 

