2 hospitalized in Fort Saskatchewan crash caused by drunk driver: RCMP

Impaired driving charges have been laid after a crash in Fort Saskatchewan that sent two people to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 21 just before midnight on Thursday for a crash involving two pickup trucks.

The driver and passenger in one of the trucks were taken to hospital, one with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and only occupant of the other truck was not injured. They were arrested on scene for impaired driving.

Police say the impaired driver rear-ended the other truck.

The 38-year-old St. Albert man has since been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg per cent causing bodily harm.

The driver has been released from custody with an upcoming court date.