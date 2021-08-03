Advertisement
2 hospitalized in Rosslyn stabbing: police
Published Tuesday, August 3, 2021 6:47AM MDT
Two people were taken to hospital after a stabbing in the Rosslyn neighbourhood the evening of Aug. 2, 2021, according to police.
EMS and police were called to 111 Street and 136 Avenue around 11p.m.
Police have not released many details yet, only confirming a couple of people were stabbed.
A community resident told CTV News Edmonton he saw two victims taken away by ambulance. The severity of their injuries is unknown.