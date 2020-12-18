EDMONTON -- Police in Grande Prairie are at the scene of a shooting Friday afternoon.

Two people were taken to hospital with what are believed to be gunshot wounds.

The incident started shortly before 11 a.m. The location has not been released.

Investigators don’t believe this was a random incident and are asking anyone with information to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.