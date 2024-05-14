EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Evacuation order issued for some Fort McMurray neighbourhoods as wildfire nears

    Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate as a wildfire gets closer to the city.

    Alberta Emergency Alert issued the order for Beacon Hill, Abasand, Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace just after 2 p.m.

    All residents must leave by 4 p.m., according to the alert.

    The following areas are under evacuation alert: Fort McMurray, Saprae Creek, Gregoire Lake Estates, Fort McMurray First Nation #468, Anzac and Rickards Landing Industrial Park.

    Wood Buffalo officials will give a wildfire update at 2:30 p.m.

    More to come…

