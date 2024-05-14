Evacuation order issued for some Fort McMurray neighbourhoods as wildfire nears

Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate as a wildfire gets closer to the city.

Alberta Emergency Alert issued the order for Beacon Hill, Abasand, Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace just after 2 p.m.

All residents must leave by 4 p.m., according to the alert.

The following areas are under evacuation alert: Fort McMurray, Saprae Creek, Gregoire Lake Estates, Fort McMurray First Nation #468, Anzac and Rickards Landing Industrial Park.

Wood Buffalo officials will give a wildfire update at 2:30 p.m.

More to come…