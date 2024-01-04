EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 2 hurt in Anthony Henday Drive, Calgary Trail crash

    Two people were hospitalized after their vehicle crashed into an overpass support on Anthony Henday Drive Thursday morning.

    The pick-up truck was heading east when it struck the support near the southbound lanes of Calgary Trail around 9 a.m.

    Both adults were seriously injured but expected to survive.

    No other vehicles were involved. 

