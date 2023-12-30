EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 2 hurt in northeast Edmonton apartment fire Friday night

    Fire crews on scene at an apartment fire on 116A Ave. in northeast Edmonton Friday night Fire crews on scene at an apartment fire on 116A Ave. in northeast Edmonton Friday night

    Two people were hurt after a fire broke out in an apartment on 116A Avenue and 31 Street Edmonton Friday night.

    Crews responded quickly to calls about a fire at 7:27 p.m. and were on scene by 7:30 p.m.

    The fire was quickly brought under control by 7:48 p.m. and was completely out by 11:17 p.m.

    Firefighters brought a fire under control Friday night in northeast Edmonton

    Two people were taken to the hospital. No details were given on their condition or the extent of their injuries.

    The Emergency Support Team was called to help residents affected by the fire.

    The cause of the fire is not yet known. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'

    The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past four years. A tally compiled by The Canadian Press found police shot at 85 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 -- 41 fatally.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News