2 hurt in northeast Edmonton apartment fire Friday night

Two people were hurt after a fire broke out in an apartment on 116A Avenue and 31 Street Edmonton Friday night.

Crews responded quickly to calls about a fire at 7:27 p.m. and were on scene by 7:30 p.m.

The fire was quickly brought under control by 7:48 p.m. and was completely out by 11:17 p.m.

Firefighters brought a fire under control Friday night in northeast Edmonton

Two people were taken to the hospital. No details were given on their condition or the extent of their injuries.

The Emergency Support Team was called to help residents affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.