2 ID'd as 'people of interest' in Edmonton firearms case
Edmonton police released photos of the men, who they called "people of interest," on May 19, 2021. The pair were seen in Cabela's on Oct. 16, 2020, and "purchased firearms while engaging in suspicious behaviour," police said. (Photos supplied.)
EDMONTON -- Police are asking for help identifying two men as part of a firearms investigation.
Police aren't calling the pair suspects, but "people of interest."
No other details were given about the file.
Photos of the men were taken Oct. 16, 2020, when police said they visited the south-side Cabela's and "purchased firearms while engaging in suspicious behavior."
A black Dodge Ram is also related to the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.