EDMONTON -- Two men are in custody and a man and a woman remain at large after a home invasion in Parkland County Tuesday morning.

Drayton Valley RCMP warned the public at 10 a.m. they had a field near Township Road 520 and Highway 22, by Moon Lake Hall, contained.

Police responded after a home invasion that resulted in a stolen vehicle at 8:32 a.m., RCMP said.

The man and woman are armed and police said they should be considered dangerous.

RCMP's Emergency Response Team is helping responding officers arrest them.