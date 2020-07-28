Advertisement
2 in custody, 2 at large after Parkland County home invasion: RCMP
Published Tuesday, July 28, 2020 10:23AM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 28, 2020 12:08PM MDT
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
EDMONTON -- Two men are in custody and a man and a woman remain at large after a home invasion in Parkland County Tuesday morning.
Drayton Valley RCMP warned the public at 10 a.m. they had a field near Township Road 520 and Highway 22, by Moon Lake Hall, contained.
Police responded after a home invasion that resulted in a stolen vehicle at 8:32 a.m., RCMP said.
The man and woman are armed and police said they should be considered dangerous.
RCMP's Emergency Response Team is helping responding officers arrest them.