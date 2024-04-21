2 in hospital after EMS vehicle hits police officer and woman in distress early Sunday

An EMS vehicle hit a police officer and the woman they were helping early Sunday morning on Whyte Avenue.

Around 2 a.m, officers on patrol reportedly found a woman in distress in a parking lot near 101 Street and 82 Avenue.

EMS was called to assist. When the EMS SUV arrived, police said it ran over the woman and an officer that was administering first aid.

The woman and the officer were taken to hospital by a second EMS team, both with non-life threatening injuries.

The Major Collisions Unit is investigating, and officers are asking anyone who saw the crash to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.