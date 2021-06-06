Advertisement
2 injured after downtown shooting near McCauley neighbourhood
Published Sunday, June 6, 2021 11:13AM MDT
EDMONTON -- A Saturday evening shooting that sent two people to hospital is under investigation, police say.
At around 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, Edmonton police responded to a weapons complaint in an alley near 106 Avenue and 96 Street.
It was reported to officers that a male walked into the alley and “fired numerous rounds” before leaving in a vehicle.
Two rounds struck a male and female who were in the alley.
Both people were transported to hospital. The male sustained serious injuries while the female had non-life threatening injuries.
According to police, the motivation behind the shooting is unknown and no suspects are in custody.