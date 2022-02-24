2 injured after semi slides off Yellowhead ramp, across several lanes of traffic

Yellowhead Trail traffic was shut down in both directions late Thursday morning after a crash involving a semi.

Just before 10 a.m., a truck hauling sand slid off the ramp at 156 Street, to westbound Yellowhead Drive, down the embankment, and across the lanes of westbound traffic.

The Edmonton Police Service said the semi-truck struck "several" other vehicles eastbound on the Yellowhead.

The drivers of the semi and a Dodge Ram that had been struck were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As of Thursday afternoon, one eastbound lane had reopened. Police expect all lanes to reopen in the next several hours.