2 injured after semi slides off Yellowhead ramp, across several lanes of traffic

The morning of Feb. 24, 2022, at 156 Street, a truck hauling sand slid off the ramp to westbound Yellowhead Drive, down the embankment, and across the lanes of westbound traffic. It crashed through the centre barrier before being hit by two eastbound pickups. The morning of Feb. 24, 2022, at 156 Street, a truck hauling sand slid off the ramp to westbound Yellowhead Drive, down the embankment, and across the lanes of westbound traffic. It crashed through the centre barrier before being hit by two eastbound pickups.

WATCH LIVE | Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in 'brutal act of war'

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. Ukraine's government pleaded for help as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.

A damaged vehicle and debris following Russian shelling outside outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP / Sergei Grits)

3 ex-cops convicted of rights violations in Floyd killing

Three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted Thursday of violating George Floyd's civil rights, as a federal jury rejected their arguments that inexperience, improper training or the distraction of shouting bystanders excused them from failing to prevent Floyd's killing.

