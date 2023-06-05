2 injured in separate amusement ride incidents in Stony Plain

Two people were hospitalized after being injured during amusement ride incidents in Stony Plain Friday night.

EMS took a child and an 18-year-old woman to hospital in stable condition after separate incidents at Farmers Days 2023.

The midway rides were closed for the rest of the weekend as a result, the Town of Stony Plain said.

Saturday morning, the town said it decided to close the rides due to "unforeseen mechanical issues" during Saturday morning preparations. Hours later, Stony Plain said it was aware of the incidents from Friday night.

"The Stony Plain Fire Department responded to the site and worked with the Midway contractor to immediately close a ride due to safety concerns," the town added.

"Safety is always our top priority when organizing events for our community. While it is disappointing to cancel the Midway Rides, we must prioritize the well-being of our residents and visitors,” Stony Plain Mayor William Choy said.

Wild Rose Shows Inc., an amusement and theme park company, confirmed the incidents on its Facebook page.

"Alberta Elevating Devices and Ride Safety Association will be conducting a full re inspection of all Amusement rides before we re open to the public. Safety is our #1 priority."

The company's next event is scheduled for this coming weekend in Devon, according to its Facebook page.