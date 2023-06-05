2 injured in separate amusement ride incidents in Stony Plain

Farmers Days in Stony Plain, Alta. (Twitter/StonyPlainAB) Farmers Days in Stony Plain, Alta. (Twitter/StonyPlainAB)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island