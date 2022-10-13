2 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash north of Wetaskiwin, Alta.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.K. turning Ukrainian men into combat-ready soldiers

With martial law still in place in Ukraine, civilian men are only allowed to travel for exceptional reasons and one has been offered by the United Kingdom: its armed forces are training Ukrainian men and turning them into combat-ready soldiers.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island