    2 killed after truck crashed into semi on Highway 831

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News) An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News)
    Two people are dead after the truck they were in crashed into a semi on Highway 831 south of Waskatenau on Friday.

    RCMP said the truck was driving on the highway near the bridge crossing the North Saskatchewan River when it hit a patch of ice and lost control.

    It crashed with a semi, and the 54-year-old man and 51-year-old woman inside were killed.

    RCMP did not say the semi driver was hurt.

    No other details on the crash have been released.

    Waskatenau is around 80 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

