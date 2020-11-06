EDMONTON -- Two men are dead after their pickup truck collided with a semi truck on Nov. 5.

The vehicles collided on Highway 39 at Range Road 52 just after 4 p.m.

According to RCMP, the 57-year-old driver from Wetaskiwin County and the 52-year-old passenger from Leduc both died at the scene.

The driver of the semi truck was not injured.

The collision is under investigation.