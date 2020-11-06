Advertisement
2 killed in collision southwest of Edmonton
Published Friday, November 6, 2020 10:50AM MST
EDMONTON -- Two men are dead after their pickup truck collided with a semi truck on Nov. 5.
The vehicles collided on Highway 39 at Range Road 52 just after 4 p.m.
According to RCMP, the 57-year-old driver from Wetaskiwin County and the 52-year-old passenger from Leduc both died at the scene.
The driver of the semi truck was not injured.
The collision is under investigation.