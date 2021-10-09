2 killed in crash near Wetaskiwin

EDMONTON -

Two people were killed and three were seriously hurt in a crash south of Edmonton Friday evening.

RCMP say the single-vehicle incident happened around 11 p.m. at Highway 814 and Township Road 475, north of Wetaskiwin and east of Millet.

The three survivors were flown by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital. Their condition was described Saturday morning as serious but stable.

There were no other details about the cause of the crash. A collision reconstructionist was called in and Mounties are investigating.

Those involved in the crash were not identified by police.