2 killed in crash north of Drayton Valley

Two people were killed in a crash north of Drayton Valley Thursday morning.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash on Highway 22 between Township Roads 512 and 510, Mounties said in a traffic advisory at 8:30 a.m.

No other information about the victims or how the crash happened was provided.

Authorities asked drivers to take alternate routes as they expected the area would be closed for several hours.

Drayton Valley is about 140 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.