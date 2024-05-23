EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 2 loaded handguns seized during Edmonton traffic stops in May

    A handgun seized during a traffic stop on May 11, 2024 (left) and a handgun seized during a traffic stop on May 5, 2024. Police say both guns were loaded. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) A handgun seized during a traffic stop on May 11, 2024 (left) and a handgun seized during a traffic stop on May 5, 2024. Police say both guns were loaded. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)
    Share

    Edmonton police say loaded handguns have been seized during two recent traffic stops.

    On May 11 police spotted a vehicle speeding in the area of 153 Avenue and 66 Street at 4:37 a.m.

    Officers caught up to the vehicle at 151 Avenue and 93 Street and initiated a traffic stop.

    Police say all three people inside the vehicle ran away after the vehicle stopped.

    Officers caught up with one of the men, who was found to have a loaded handgun.

    He was charged with multiple firearms charges.

    A woman who was in the vehicle was found to be in breach of curfew from a release on firearms-related charges.

    She was charged with breaching a condition of a release order and obstructing a peace officer.

    The third person in the vehicle was not apprehended.

    On May 5 at 12:35 p.m. officers responded to a call about a man passed out in a vehicle in an alley at 134 Avenue and 58 Street.

    When police arrived, they found the man unconscious, and arrested him for being impaired.

    A loaded handgun was found, along with a ballistic bulletproof vest and about $3,000 worth of drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine and Percocet pills.

    The 22-year-old driver was charged with a number of firearms and drug charges. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News