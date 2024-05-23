2 loaded handguns seized during Edmonton traffic stops in May

Edmonton police say loaded handguns have been seized during two recent traffic stops.

On May 11 police spotted a vehicle speeding in the area of 153 Avenue and 66 Street at 4:37 a.m.

Officers caught up to the vehicle at 151 Avenue and 93 Street and initiated a traffic stop.

Police say all three people inside the vehicle ran away after the vehicle stopped.

Officers caught up with one of the men, who was found to have a loaded handgun.

He was charged with multiple firearms charges.

A woman who was in the vehicle was found to be in breach of curfew from a release on firearms-related charges.

She was charged with breaching a condition of a release order and obstructing a peace officer.

The third person in the vehicle was not apprehended.

On May 5 at 12:35 p.m. officers responded to a call about a man passed out in a vehicle in an alley at 134 Avenue and 58 Street.

When police arrived, they found the man unconscious, and arrested him for being impaired.

A loaded handgun was found, along with a ballistic bulletproof vest and about $3,000 worth of drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine and Percocet pills.

The 22-year-old driver was charged with a number of firearms and drug charges.