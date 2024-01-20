2 local hockey teams ditch Alberta Junior Hockey League in favour of B.C. counterpart

Two local junior hockey teams are joining the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).

The Sherwood Park Crusaders and Spruce Grove Saints are among five Alberta junior hockey league teams who are joining the BCHL for the 2024-2025 season.

The BCHL posted the announcement to its website and social media Saturday.

The Blackfalds Bulldogs, Brooks Bandits and Okotoks Oilers are also joining the B.C. league.

No other details have been given on the move.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the Sherwood Park Crusaders and the Spruce Grove Saints.

A representative from the Saints said the team will remain located in Alberta and will travel to B.C. for games. The team declined to comment further.

The BCHL is expected to release more details.