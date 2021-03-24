EDMONTON -- Two men were arrested by Parkland RCMP shortly after a break-and-enter at a seasonal residence south of Wabamun Lake on March 11.

Investigators say they found several items in the vehicle the men were driving that were later determined to be stolen from the home.

Tubby Rain, 30, and Ronald House, 39, of Duffield, Alta., were both arrested without incident and charged with breaking and entering into a residence.

Rain and House have been released but are scheduled to appear in Stony Plain provincial court on May 26.