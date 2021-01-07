EDMONTON -- Two more men have been charged in connection to a shooting in Leduc last summer, but another suspect is still on the loose.

Jeremiah Leavesley, 20, and Logan Hicks, 19, are in custody after two men were shot at an apartment complex on July 17. The pair have been released from hospital.

Leavesley, who was arrested in Kelowna, is facing 14 charges including robbery using a firearm and careless use of a firearm. Hicks was charged with robbery using a firearm, assault with a weapon and disguise with intent.

Leavesley is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 14 and Hicks on Feb. 4.

They’re both from Leduc.

Mounties are still searching for 20-year-old Salah Ali Aden. He’s from Edmonton and is 6’3”, 166 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He’s been known to frequent the Edmonton area, police said, and they believe he might have a firearm.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and call police at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.