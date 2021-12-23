2 men charged in northern Alberta weapons trafficking investigation
After a month-long weapon trafficking investigation in northern Alberta, law enforcement agencies say two men face several charges.
According to police, a search of a home in Grande Prairie led officers to seize two handguns and magazines, a semi-automatic rifle, prohibited magazines, a prohibited shotgun, and various amounts of shotgun and rifle ammunition.
Chace Coady, 26, of Grande Prairie, faces four counts of weapons trafficking and two counts of possession of a firearm in an unauthorized place.
Matthew Joseph Hollis, 29, also of Grande Prairie, faces eight weapons-related charges, including four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a loaded prohibited weapon.
The men were released from custody after a bail hearing and are to appear at Grande Prairie provincial court at the end of February.
