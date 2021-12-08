2 men charged with attempted murder in Maskwacis, Alta. shooting

EDMONTON -

Two men are facing attempted murder charges after another man was shot south of Edmonton on Sunday.

Officers responded to a home in the Samson Cree Nation around 3 p.m., and found a man with a "severe gunshot wound," RCMP said in a Wednesday news release.

The victim was treated on scene and taken to hospital by paramedics. Police said his injuries were life threatening.

Witnesses identified the shooters to police, setting off a manhunt involving officers from Maskwacis, Wetaskiwin and Red Deer.

William Littlechild, 22, and Zachary Potts, 27, were since arrested and are facing several charges each, including attempted murder, break and enter, uttering threats and assault.

“This is a great example of an excellent initial response by police, and a big thank you to the Wetaskiwin RCMP for assisting us in locating and apprehending the two suspects quickly,” said Const. Andrew Deme of the Maskwacis RCMP.

“The first 24 hours after a serious offence has taken place are crucial in trying to figure out exactly what happened. Our members are often asked at times to drop what they’re doing to come together as one, with the goal of making the communities we serve better and safer.”

Potts was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Jan. 13 at 8:30 a.m.

Littlechild was remanded into custody and is also scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Dec. 9 at 8:30 a.m.

Police did not release the victim's identity or an update on his condition.