EDMONTON -- Bonnyville RCMP are investigating after two men were found dead in a rural area Saturday morning.

Mounties responded to a call about two males on the road outside of a parked truck at approximately 4 a.m.

Upon arriving on scene in the area of Township Road 622 and Range Road 84, it was determined that both men were dead and their deaths appeared suspicious.

Both men — one 39, the other 57 — suffered gunshot wounds.

A truck was seized on scene and is being forensically examined.

Autopsies are scheduled to be conducted on March 31 to confirm the manner and cause of death.

The two men are linked to a black 2014 Dodge Ram 1500.

RCMP are seeking assistance from the public in obtaining any trail cams, dashboard cams and video surveillance from 8 p.m. March 27 to 4 a.m. March 28.

The specific area RCMP are seeking the footage from is MD Bonnyville, RR 84, RR 85, RR 90 and TWP 614, TWP 620 and TWP 622.

Police are also asking anyone who travelled in the area in the mentioned times or saw the truck involved to contact Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200.