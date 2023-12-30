2 men in hospital after early morning crash Saturday in southeast Edmonton

EDMONTON
    Traffic was shut down on a section of 50 Street near 41 Avenue Saturday morning after a crash that sent two men to hospital.

    Officers closed down the street between 41 Avenue and 22 Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

    Police say an 18-year-man was driving northbound on 50 Street when he crossed the centre line and hit a southbound car, which was being driven by a 45-year-old man.

    Both the men were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Neither car had passengers.

    Police say they don't believe speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

    Traffic was reopened on 50 Street around 9 a.m. 

