EDMONTON -- Police are asking the public to help identify two men accused of robbing several pharmacies in south Edmonton.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, two men robbed five separate stores between Dec. 21, 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021.

The robberies were violent and the men used pepper spray and weapons, including an imitation handgun.

EPS is asking for any information about two robbers or suspicious activities or vehicles at the stores.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 62 Avenue and 199 Street on Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:45 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Rabbit Hill Road and Mullen Way on Dec. 28 at 9:50 p.m.

Plant Life Cannabis, 101 Avenue and 186 Street on Jan. 2, 2021 at 10:06 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Webber Greens Drive on Jan. 4 at 9:53 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 111 Street and Ellerslie Road on Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:35 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at the EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.