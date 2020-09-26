Advertisement
2 men wanted after shooting at Edmonton tattoo shop
Published Saturday, September 26, 2020 3:41PM MDT
Police taped off an area on 124 Street on Sept. 24. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Police are looking for two men after a shooting at a tattoo shop on 124 Street on Friday.
One person suffered non-life threatening injuries after the shooting at Showdown Tattoo at 124 Street and 107 Avenue around 6 p.m.
Investigators tell CTV News Edmonton they are looking for two Black men in connection with the crime.
Showdown Tattoo says it happened during a robbery attempt.
According to a social media post, the injured person was an employee, who is now out of hospital. '