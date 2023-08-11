2 missing from Fort McMurray may be together: police

A pair of Fort McMurray residents are considered missing by police.

David Young, 45, and Melissa Young, 41, have been unreachable, police said in a notice on Thursday.

David was last seen on July 23 and Melissa on July 28.

"Wood Buffalo RCMP are concerned for their well-being as this is an unusual occurrence for both of them and they may be in each other's company," Mounties said in a statement.

They did not describe the pair's relationship.

Anyone with information about their location is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

They could be travelling in a 2017 grey Nissan Altima with Alberta plate CNK 2966.

David has dark-coloured hair, stands 6'1", and weighs about 165 pounds.

Melissa has blonde hair and blue eyes, stands 5'9", and weighs about 100 pounds.