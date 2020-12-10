EDMONTON -- Two homes that burned down on the Montana First Nation in central Alberta in early December have since become the focus of an RCMP arson investigation.

Firefighters were called around 3 a.m. on Dec. 2 but couldn't save the buildings.

Both were empty at the time.

The fires have been ruled suspicious.

Reportedly, there was a Snapchat video related to the fires posted on Dec. 2 between 1:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

Investigators are asking anyone who has seen the video or has information about the potential arson case to contact them at 780-585-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Montana First Nation is located in Treaty 6 about 90 kilometres south of Edmonton.