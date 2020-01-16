EDMONTON -- Two more people have died as a result of the flu in Edmonton since last week.

As of Thursday, a total of eight Edmontonians have died with the influenza virus, Alberta Health Services said.

The flu has caused 12 deaths in Alberta this season.

In Edmonton, 436,343 people have been vaccinated. There have been 866 flu cases, and 278 people have been hospitalized as a result.

Flu symptoms include a fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose and a headache.

AHS says children and seniors are more vulnerable to come down with the flu, and recommends they get vaccinated.