2 no longer 'at large' after 'possible abduction' northeast of Edmonton: RCMP

Police say two people are no longer "at large" after a "possible abduction" from the Saddle Lake Cree Nation in northern Alberta Monday morning.

RCMP were called around 7:30 a.m.

When they arrived, two suspects – one male, one female, their ages unknown – fled the area in a red pickup truck.

Around 9 a.m., Mounties issued a warning that they were looking for an “armed and dangerous” man and woman in the Smoky Lake area.

Two people were taken into custody in the Smoky Lake area before 11 a.m., according to police.

A red truck was found abandoned near Smoky Lake, too.

Mounties gave no other detail about the potential kidnapping and victim.

Smoky Lake is about 60 kilometres west of Saddle Lake Cree Nation and 110 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.