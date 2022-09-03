2 overnight Whyte Avenue shootings under investigation

A pair of early Saturday morning shootings in the Whyte Avenue area are under investigation, including one that sent a woman to hospital.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, officers responded to a shooting near 82 Avenue and 104 Street around 3 a.m.

Investigators found a woman in her 20s had been shot and taken to hospital in a private vehicle with serious injuries. EPS says she remains in hospital in stable condition.

While investigating that incident, police witnessed a man in his 20s fire a gun toward a group of people.

"Thankfully no one was injured," EPS said in a statement sent after 8 p.m.

The shooter in that incident was arrested and charges are pending, police said.

"Police continue to investigate both incidents and it is not known at this time whether they are connected," EPS added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.