2 pedestrians in hospital after separate crashes in Edmonton Thursday morning

A teenager is in hospital after being hit while crossing the street in central Edmonton on Thursday.

Police said a 17-year-old girl was walking in the crosswalk on 103 Street at 107 Avenue around 9:30 a.m. when she was hit by a 41-year-old man driving a Hyundai Santa Fe.

The crash closed 107 Avenue between 102 and 104 Streets for more than an hour.

The girl was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors.

The street reopened at around 11:45 a.m.

A 77-year-old woman is also in hospital after being hit in a south Edmonton crosswalk around 10:15 a.m.

Police said the woman was walking north on 105 Street at 80 Avenue around when she was hit by a 60-year-old woman turning left in a Hyundai Santa Fe.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian. Police believe neither speed nor alcohol were factors.

The crash closed 80 Avenue between 104 and 106 Streets, while 105 Street was closed between 79 and 81 Avenues. Police announced those roads had reopened at 11:44 a.m.