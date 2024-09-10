EDMONTON
Edmonton

    2 people charged, handgun recovered after home invasion in Parkland County

    A photo of a handgun recovered after a home invasion in Parkland County. (Source: Parkland County RCMP)
    RCMP in Parkland County were called about a break and enter and potential "extortion with a firearm" at a home in the county on Monday.

    Mounties arrived and helped get the woman who lived there out to safety.

    Two men were then found inside – along with a loaded 9 mm handgun.

    Police said one of them was attacked by a large dog during the break-in suffering "significant injury" and was taken to hospital for treatment.

    A 41-year-old man and 40-year-old man both from Edmonton are facing numerous charges.

