2 people charged, handgun recovered after home invasion in Parkland County

RCMP in Parkland County were called about a break and enter and potential "extortion with a firearm" at a home in the county on Monday.

Mounties arrived and helped get the woman who lived there out to safety.

Two men were then found inside – along with a loaded 9 mm handgun.

Police said one of them was attacked by a large dog during the break-in suffering "significant injury" and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 41-year-old man and 40-year-old man both from Edmonton are facing numerous charges.