EDMONTON -- St. Albert RCMP have charged two people with a combination of 36 Criminal Code and controlled substances charges after a drug-trafficking investigation.

Kyra Belle Jarema, a 19-year-old from Edmonton, was charged with:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance – Heroin (x3)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Heroin (x2)

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Heroin, Methamphetamine & GHB (x3)

Possession of Proceeds of Crime (x3)

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (x2)

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (x2)

Failing to Comply with a Probation Order (x7)

Failing to Comply with a Release Order (x2)

Possession of Stolen Property

Dustin Michael Orvis, 33, of Fort Saskatchewan, was charged with:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance – Heroin

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Heroin

Possession of a Controlled Substance - Heroin, Methamphetamine & GHB (x3)

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (x2)

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Failing to Comply with a Release Order (x2)

Operating a Motor Vehicle while Prohibited.

St. Albert RCMP also seized a 2001 BMW 320i belonging to Jarema in relation to the case.

"St. Albert RCMP Drug Unit is committed to keeping our citizens safe by conducting investigations guided by intelligence in order to target individuals who hurt our community," said Sgt. Rob Butz in a statement.

Jarema and Orvis were held for Judicial Interim Release Hearings.