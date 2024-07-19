2 people found dead in western Alberta river: RCMP
An RCMP boat can be seen in this undated hand-out photo. (Supplied)
Two people were found dead after going missing in the Smoky River in west-central Alberta.
At around 10 p..m. Thursday night, McLennan RCMP were told two people had been caught in the river's current.
Search-and-rescue efforts lasted throughout Friday, and the bodies of the two people were found Saturday morning.
No other details have been released.
McLennan is around 418 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.