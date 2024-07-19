EDMONTON
    • 2 people found dead in western Alberta river: RCMP

    An RCMP boat can be seen in this undated hand-out photo. (Supplied)
    Two people were found dead after going missing in the Smoky River in west-central Alberta.

    At around 10 p..m. Thursday night, McLennan RCMP were told two people had been caught in the river's current.

    Search-and-rescue efforts lasted throughout Friday, and the bodies of the two people were found Saturday morning.

    No other details have been released.

    McLennan is around 418 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.