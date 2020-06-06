EDMONTON -- Fire crews helped extricate two people out of a vehicle Saturday after it crashed into a business.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services were called to respond to a report of a vehicle driving into a store at Windermere Current at 12:49 p.m.

Crews arrived on scene minutes later and helped pull two people out of the vehicle.

They were treated on scene by EMS.

EPCOR was notified of the incident and shut down utilities.