EDMONTON -- Two Edmonton police officers and two postal workers were rushed to hospital after their vehicles collided in central Edmonton Tuesday night.

The crash happened in the area of 95 Street and 110A Avenue around 5 p.m.

An Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Staff Sergeant confirmed to CTV News Edmonton on scene the injuries are not life-threatening.

Police confirmed the cruiser was en route to a call at the time of the crash.

EPS also said 95 Street is totally closed in the area of 110A Avenue while officers investigate.