EDMONTON -- Two police officers were injured after approaching a vehicle that was pulled over in southeast Edmonton Tuesday night.

According to Edmonton Police Service, the vehicle pulled over and stopped in the area of 50 Street and Whitemud Drive.

Officers walked up to the vehicle and spoke to the driver, who they said refused to identify himself.

When police attempted to arrest the man, he started to drive away, striking both officers and causing non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle was followed and later found at a home in the area of 41 Street and 33A Avenue, with the suspect running into the house.

Officers followed and arrested 34-year-old Charanjit Singh Dhillon.

Dhillon is charged with resisting arrest, criminal flight from police, and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

Police say other charges may be pending.