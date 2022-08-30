2-semi crash affecting traffic south of Leduc

Highway 2 traffic near Leduc is expected to be diverted for several hours Tuesday afternoon.

Two semis were involved in a crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 2, south of Glen Park Road, in the morning.

The conditions of the people involved were not known when Mounties issued a traffic advisory at 11 a.m.

Northbound traffic was being diverted onto Highway 616.

Police asked commuters to take a different route.