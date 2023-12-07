EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 2 Spruce Grove residents charged after search warrant executed on Heatherlands Way

    A street sign on Heatherlands Way in Spruce Grove, Alta. A street sign on Heatherlands Way in Spruce Grove, Alta.

    Two people were arrested during a "firearms complaint" in Spruce Grove on Nov. 17.

    That afternoon, Mounties asked residents on Heatherlands Way to avoid the area.

    RCMP said Thursday 10 people were taken into custody while officers executed a search warrant.

    They found 1.6 ounces of fentanyl, about 200 pills of what's believed to be oxycodone and ammunition.

    Two Spruce Grove residents were charged: a 59-year-old man with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and a 43-year-old woman with theft under $5,000.

    They are scheduled to appear in court in February. 

