EDMONTON -- Police are looking for the person or people responsible after a stabbing outside a pub last weekend.

They were called to the Blue Anchor Taphouse and Kitchen on Saddleback Road around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say a group of men were approached by three other men who stabbed two people and assaulted the a third.

A 26-year-old man and a 29-year-old man suffered serious injuries in what police are calling an unprovoked attack.

The 24-year-old man who was assaulted but not stabbed was also injured.

Police believe there may have been an altercation between the two men inside the pub before the assault.

