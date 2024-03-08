EDMONTON
    2 stabbed at Belvedere LRT station, man who knew victims arrested: EPS

    Belvedere LRT station
    Edmonton police have arrested a man suspected of stabbing two people at the Belvedere LRT Station on Wednesday.

    Around 1 p.m. a 35-year old was standing inside a bus shelter at the transit centre when police said he was approached by a man and stabbed.

    He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

    Soon after, a second stabbing victim, a 30-year old man, was found in the transit centre parking lot with serious injuries.

    The suspect was found near Manning Drive. He was arrested and a knife was recovered.

    Police said the suspect knew both victims.

    A 37-year old man is facing several charges. Police said he has a history of violence and was convicted of manslaughter in 2006.

    He remains in custody with a court appearance set for next week.

